Moseley's Badgers announce 2023-2024 schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball announced their 2023-2024 season schedule.

The 29-game schedule begins with an exhibition game against UW-Whitewater on Sunday, October 29 at the Kohl Center. The regular season begins on Tuesday, November 7 against UW-Milwaukee.

The 50th season of Badger women’s basketball will see 15 home games, and 18 Big Ten games. Conference play beings on December 10 against Iowa.

Head coach Marisa Mosely’s squad will also play in the Fort Myers Tip off over Thanksgiving.

Single-game tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 11 at 9:00 AM.

Date Team Time/ Location Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. UW-Whitewater Kohl Center, Madison, WI Tuesday, November 7 vs. UW-Milwaukee Kohl Center, Madison, WI Thursday, November 9 vs. Western Illinois Kohl Center, Madison, WI Tuesday, November 14 vs. South Dakota State Kohl Center, Madison, WI Sunday, November 19 at Kansas State Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS Friday, November 24 vs. Arkansas Fort Myers Tip Off

Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, FL Saturday, November 25 vs. Marquette /

Boston College Fort Myers Tip Off

Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, FL Wednesday, November 29 vs. Northern Illinois Kohl Center, Madison, WI Sunday, December 3 vs. Butler Kohl Center, Madison, WI Sunday, December 10 vs. Iowa Kohl Center, Madison, WI Wednesday, December 13 at St. Thomas Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, MN Thursday, December 21 vs. Eastern Illinois Kohl Center, Madison, WI Saturday, December 30 at Purdue Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN Wednesday, January 3 vs. Nebraska Kohl Center, Madison, WI Sunday, January 7 at Illinois State Farm Center, Urbana-Champaign, IL Wednesday, January 10 vs. Northwestern Kohl Center, Madison, WI Saturday, January 13 at Michigan Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI Tuesday, January 16 at Iowa Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA Tuesday, January 23 vs. Minnesota Kohl Center, Madison, WI Saturday, January 27 vs. Rutgers Kohl Center, Madison, WI Thursday, February 1 at Ohio State Value City Arena, Columbus, OH Sunday, February 4 at Northwestern Welsh Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL Sunday, February 11 vs. Penn State Kohl Center, Madison, WI Wednesday, February 14 vs. Indiana Kohl Center, Madison, WI Saturday, February 17 at Rutgers Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ Tuesday, February 20 vs. Minnesota Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN Sunday, February 25 vs. Purdue Kohl Center, Madison, WI Thursday, February 29 at Maryland XFINITY Center, College Park, MD Sunday, March 3 vs. Michigan State Kohl Center, Madison, WI Wednesday, March 6 to

Sunday, March 10 2024 Big Ten Women’s

Basketball Tournament Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

