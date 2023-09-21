Pianist Terrence Wilson to perform at Overture Hall this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pianist Terrence Wilson has performed with orchestras all around the world, and he will perform with the Madison Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

The Baltimore Sun said he is one of the biggest pianist talents to have emerged in this country in the last 25 years.

He will perform on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Overture Hall. He will play George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” and explained what he loves about the piece.

“It’s got every musical element that you would hope for in a really exciting piece of music. It’s got the great tunes, it’s gone infectious rhythm, its got bold harmonies, it evokes, you know, a period of the roaring ‘20s and art deco and all of that kind of stuff, so its a really exciting piece to hear and especially exciting for me to play.”

He started playing when he was around 9 years old, noting how his mother took him to hear Liberace at Radio City Music Hall for his 10th birthday. He’s loved the craft ever since.

You can find ticket information on the MSO website.

