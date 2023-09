Red-White Scrimmage, full men’s basketball schedule announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball announced their Red-White Scrimmage will be held on Sunday, October 15 at 4:00 PM at the Kohl Center.

Admission is free and seating is first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 2:30 PM.

Starting this year, the Kohl Center will offer beer, win, and other pre-packaged alcoholic drinks.

Date Team Location Sunday, October 15 Red-White Scrimmage Kohl Center, Madison, WI Wednesday, November 1 vs. UW-Stevens Point Kohl Center, Madison, WI Monday, November 6 vs. Arkansas State Kohl Center, Madison, WI Friday, November 10 vs. Tennessee Kohl Center, Madison, WI Tuesday, November 14 at Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI Friday, November 17 vs. Robert Morris Kohl Center, Madison, WI Monday, November 20 vs. Virginia 5:00 PM

Fort Myers Tip Off, Fort Myers, FL Wednesday, November 22 vs. SM / West Virginia Fort Myers Tip Off, Fort Myers, FL Monday, November 27 vs. Western Illinois Kohl Center, Madison, WI Saturday, December 2 vs. Marquette Kohl Center, Madison, WI Tuesday, December 5 at Michigan State Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI Saturday, December 9 at Arizona McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, AZ Thursday, December 14 vs. Jacksonville State Kohl Center, Madison, WI Friday, December 22 vs. Chicago State Kohl Center, Madison, WI Tuesday, January 2 vs. Iowa Kohl Center, Madison, WI Saturday, January 6 vs. Nebraska Kohl Center, Madison, WI Wednesday. January 10 at Ohio State Value City Arena, Columbus, OH Saturday, January 13 vs. Northwestern Kohl Center, Madison, WI Tuesday, January 16 at Penn State Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA Friday, January 19 vs. Indiana Kohl Center, Madison, WI Tuesday, January 23 at Minnesota Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN Friday, January 26 vs. Michigan State Kohl Center, Madison, WI Thursday, February 1 at Nebraska Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE Sunday, February 4 vs. Purdue Kohl Center, Madison, WI Wednesday, February 7 at Michigan Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday, February 10 at Rutgers Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ Tuesday, February 13 vs. Ohio State Kohl Center, Madison, WI Saturday February 17 at Iowa Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA Tuesday, February 20 vs. Maryland Kohl Center, Madison, WI Tuesday, February 27 at Indiana Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN Saturday, March 2 vs. Illinois Kohl Center, Madison, WI Thursday, March 7 vs. Rutgers Kohl Center, Madison, WI Sunday, March 10 at Purdue Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN Wednesday, March 13 to

Sunday, March 17 2024 Big Ten Men’s

Basketball Tournament Minneapolis, MN

