Rock Co. deer tests positive for chronic wasting disease

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A deer in Rock Co. tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), state officials confirmed on Thursday.

The announcement by the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection came less than a week into Wisconsin’s bow season for deer, which started on Sept. 16.

The agency indicated the deer, a four-year-old white-tailed buck, had lived on a deer farm in the Rock Co., but it did not list where the farm was located. The farm, though, has been quarantined while state and federal officials with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture perform an epidemiological investigation.

DATCP also offered a reminder that CWD is a fatal, neurological disease that can affect deer, elk, and moose. The agency is responsible for regulating deer farms, such as the one where the deer in question had lived, and controls their registration, recordkeeping disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

