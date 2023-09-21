Stevens Point man convicted in baby’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old Stevens Point man convicted at trial of causing the death of a six-month-old baby has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with 10 years of extended supervision.

Meyer Willkom appeared in custody in Portage County Court on Thursday to be sentenced. Following a week-long trial in Portage County, Willkom was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in June. According to a press release, Willkom was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

The baby died in June 2020 of head trauma.

Willkom has also been ordered to obtain a mental health assessment. A restitution hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

