United Way launches 2023 Community Campaign at Breese Stevens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - United Way of Dane County announced their 2023 campaign fundraising goal at a kickoff event this week.

The organization said their goal for this year’s Community Campaign is $18.1 million.

This goal was announced at Breese Stevens Field in Madison to 450 volunteers.

At the kickoff, the volunteers packed over 4,000 paper product packs to be distributed to area nonprofits, United Way explained.

United Way also explained that their Plan for Community Well-Being is dedicated to supporting individual and family well-being in Dane County.

For more information on how to get involved, visit https://www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/.

