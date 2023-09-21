Warm Temperatures Expected Today

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have warm temperatures in the forecast today. High-pressure continues to drift off to the east of here and that ridge will provide us with southerly wind. Some sunshine will mix in as well, although will have scattered clouds around at times.

A ripple of low pressure in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere located to the south of here, will push northward. This ripple of low pressure is going to bring our next opportunity at showers. Those showers will arrive late tonight and continue into the day tomorrow. Precipitation for the most part will be light and it will become much more spotty during the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, warm temperatures are expected to continue for the first part of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and some sunshine to go with it. By Sunday we are back into chances of rain and we will also see cooler temperatures returning to the area.

Highs on Sunday are expected in the low to mid 70s even cooler temperatures are on the way for the early part of next week. Highs are expected to be in the lower 70s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We will also have some chances of rain along the way as well.

