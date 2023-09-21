Wisconsin 48-hour horror films screening in Jefferson this weekend

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Horror films of all kinds are screening in Jefferson this weekend at the Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project showing.

What makes them unique? All of the films were written, shot, and edited in 48 hours.

Participants drew a random sub-genre and were challenged to fully create a film with that sub-genre in two days, project Co-Producer Michael Keeney says.

Keeney said Midwest film creators have gotten skilled at creating a high-quality piece in limited time.

“People who haven’t heard of it think, well how good can they be in 48 hours,” Keeney said. “The answer is that they can be really good in 48 hours, and they’re not just good 48 hour films, they’re good films, period.”

This year, 33 total films will be screened.

Keeney says films to come out of the project have made it to film festivals as far away as France.

“The hope is that this is where their film is born,” Keeney explained. “This is not where their film lives and dies.”

Showings are spread across Friday and Saturday at the Highway 18 Outdoor Theater. Tickets can be bought at the gate or online at https://madison48.ticketbud.com/. Gates open at 6 p.m. and screenings begin at dusk.

