Activists, state leaders gather in recognition of Gun Violence Prevention Day of Action

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Activists and state leaders gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol on Thursday in recognition of Gun Violence Prevention Day of Action.

Participants demanded stronger gun laws in Wisconsin, saying gun violence is a public health crisis here and nationwide. Policies they are advocating for include universal background checks, safe storage tax incentives and creating grant money for suicide prevention efforts by firearm retailers and gun ranges.

“Change can happen, so when are people actually going to step up and make this happen? Because if we don’t do it now, we’re gonna also end up having the exact same conversation next year, and the next year after that, and the next four years, and the next eight years until change happens,” said Anthony Cooper, of Focused Interruption.

The group claims the financial loss of gun violence in Wisconsin is more than $8 billion every year.

