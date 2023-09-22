Activists, state leaders gather in recognition of Gun Violence Prevention Day of Action

Activists gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol on Thursday in recognition of Gun Violence Prevention Day of Action.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Activists and state leaders gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol on Thursday in recognition of Gun Violence Prevention Day of Action.

Participants demanded stronger gun laws in Wisconsin, saying gun violence is a public health crisis here and nationwide. Policies they are advocating for include universal background checks, safe storage tax incentives and creating grant money for suicide prevention efforts by firearm retailers and gun ranges.

“Change can happen, so when are people actually going to step up and make this happen? Because if we don’t do it now, we’re gonna also end up having the exact same conversation next year, and the next year after that, and the next four years, and the next eight years until change happens,” said Anthony Cooper, of Focused Interruption.

The group claims the financial loss of gun violence in Wisconsin is more than $8 billion every year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Wisconsin State Superintendent Delivers 2023 State of Education Address
Wisconsin state superintendent delivers 2023 State of Education Address
Wisconsin’s ongoing drought situation has been on everyone’s radar since this spring.
The Latest Drought Information Is In
Meagan Wolfe won’t step down as Wisconsin Elections yet
Wisconsin Republicans propose impeaching top elections official after disputed vote to fire her
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game...
J.J. Watt to star in new Miller Lite ad