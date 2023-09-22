Badgers prep for Friday night trip to Purdue

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Buffalo Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Luke Fickell’s 2-1 Badgers are on the road for the second time this year, as they take on 1-2 Purdue in their Big Ten opener.

The Badgers have owned the Boilermakers in recent year. Wisconsin has not lost to Purdue since 1997.

Wisconsin won last year’s matchup 35-24 for Homecoming. Braelon Allen rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown, while Skyler Bell caught four passes, including at touchdown, for 87 yards.

The Badgers have not played on a Friday since 2020, but they fared well, beating Illinois 45-7 at Camp Randall.

There is just something special about playing on a Friday night that is magical for the players, especially quarterback Tanner Mordecai, a Texas boy.

“Friday night lights are the best, so can’t wait to play on Friday night,” Mordecai said. “I think the guys think the same thing. I don’t know how many games are on on Friday night, but I know there’s not many, so it will be a great atmosphere, I’m sure. So, I can’t wait.”

“I’m just excited to play at Purdue and to play in a night game,” Allen said. “That atmosphere is unmatched, so I’m definitely excited.”

Wisconsin and Purdue are set to kickoff from West Lafayette, IN at 6:00 PM on Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Wisconsin women's head coach Marisa Moseley speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media...
Moseley’s Badgers announce 2023-2024 schedule
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Red-White Scrimmage, full men’s basketball schedule announced
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against...
New coaches square off as Wisconsin chases 17th straight victory over Purdue
Augustana will play first games in program history at Wisconsin
Seven former Badgers picked in PWHL Draft