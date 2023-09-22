Badgers prep for Friday night trip to Purdue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Luke Fickell’s 2-1 Badgers are on the road for the second time this year, as they take on 1-2 Purdue in their Big Ten opener.

The Badgers have owned the Boilermakers in recent year. Wisconsin has not lost to Purdue since 1997.

Wisconsin won last year’s matchup 35-24 for Homecoming. Braelon Allen rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown, while Skyler Bell caught four passes, including at touchdown, for 87 yards.

The Badgers have not played on a Friday since 2020, but they fared well, beating Illinois 45-7 at Camp Randall.

There is just something special about playing on a Friday night that is magical for the players, especially quarterback Tanner Mordecai, a Texas boy.

“Friday night lights are the best, so can’t wait to play on Friday night,” Mordecai said. “I think the guys think the same thing. I don’t know how many games are on on Friday night, but I know there’s not many, so it will be a great atmosphere, I’m sure. So, I can’t wait.”

“I’m just excited to play at Purdue and to play in a night game,” Allen said. “That atmosphere is unmatched, so I’m definitely excited.”

Wisconsin and Purdue are set to kickoff from West Lafayette, IN at 6:00 PM on Friday.

