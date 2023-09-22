District attorney investigator accidentally discharges firearm inside courthouse, police say

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator...
The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An accidental shooting caused panic at a courthouse in Atlanta Friday morning, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse and wounded her own leg.

Police said the investigator was alert, conscious and breathing following the incident.

They also reported there is currently no safety threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez says he has been falsely accused of accepting bribes as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say
FILE - The statement of facts to support the arrest warrant for Rodney Milstreed of Finksburg,...
Capitol rioter who attacked AP photographer and police officers is sentenced to 5 years in prison
The children’s books are bound together with plastic rings that could detach from the book and...
More than 250,000 children’s books recalled
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
Schuster's Farm is celebrating 30 years of selling pumpkins this year at the family farm in...
Schuster’s Farm celebrates 30 years of pumpkins this fall