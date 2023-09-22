Fall Begins Tomorrow!

Scattered shower for the Friday Football Blitz

Fall begins warm

Showers come back for the beginning of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are ending the work week and also the last day of summer, cloudy and potentially wet. We have a weather system to the west that is trying to make it way east, and it will give a good dry, but eventually, it will be stopped by a very strong high pressure system over Ontario and Quebec. But before being stopped completely, expect clouds to stick around tonight with showers and possibly thunderstorms.

What’s Coming Up...

Fall officially begins at 1:50 am Saturday morning and for the rest of the day, we will likely see slowly improving conditions. Highs on Saturday will reach into the high 70s, possibly low 80s to the west.

Looking Ahead...

By the afternoon we’ll see more sun. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last long and we’re going to usher back in more rain and clouds from Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will fall back down to their seasonal averages.

Mid-week through the end of the week is indicating that it will be fine and dry and highs only in the low 70s.

