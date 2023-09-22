Fall Begins Tomorrow!

But you may have to wait a few days for the fall feel
And showers continue through the weekend
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Scattered shower for the Friday Football Blitz
  • Fall begins warm
  • Showers come back for the beginning of the week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are ending the work week and also the last day of summer, cloudy and potentially wet. We have a weather system to the west that is trying to make it way east, and it will give a good dry, but eventually, it will be stopped by a very strong high pressure system over Ontario and Quebec. But before being stopped completely, expect clouds to stick around tonight with showers and possibly thunderstorms.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Fall officially begins at 1:50 am Saturday morning and for the rest of the day, we will likely see slowly improving conditions. Highs on Saturday will reach into the high 70s, possibly low 80s to the west.

Looking Ahead...

By the afternoon we’ll see more sun. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last long and we’re going to usher back in more rain and clouds from Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will fall back down to their seasonal averages.

Mid-week through the end of the week is indicating that it will be fine and dry and highs only in the low 70s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
The University of Wisconsin-Madison reported a decline in freshman enrollment for the fall 2023...
UW-Madison freshmen enrollment drops, just as planned

Latest News

And showers continue through the weekend
Fall Begins Warm
Mainly dry conditions through the weekend.
Mainly Dry This Weekend
Showers will be possible today and tonight
Mainly Dry This Weekend
Three counties expand into exceptional drought levels
Scattered showers through Friday