Fitchburg PD: Foggy windows blamed for vehicle wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police say foggy windows were to blame for a vehicle driving off the road and into an electric pole Thursday night.

Officers found a vehicle that crashed into an electric pole after it was reported around 8:40 p.m. Thursday on the side of South Seminole Highway. Fitchburg Police Department determined the vehicle was heading south on the roadway and drove off of it after the windows fogged up.

The driver was not hurt, police continued, and noted no one else was inside the vehicle.

FPD noted that S. Seminole Highway was closed overnight from Dawley Drive to McKee Road until about 5:15 a.m. while crews worked to fix the pole.

MG&E also responded to the scene of the wreck because of the damage to the pole. The report did not indicate if the crash resulted in any power outages.

