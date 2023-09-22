Jones returns to practice, Watson still out with hammy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers swapped one star player for another on Thursday’s practice field.

Running back Aaron Jones returned to practice for the first time since injuring him hamstring Week 1 against the Bears.

Jones is officially listed as limited in practice on Monday. Head coach Matt LaFleur said they will wait and see how Jones responds.

However, wide receiver Christian Watson sat out Thursday’s work after practicing last Friday and this Wednesday.

LaFleur said the wide out did not have a setback, this was a planned off day.

“We’re literally taking this day by day,” Watso said. “So, there’s no point in risking anything. I don’t help the team at all if I’m going on Thursday and I can’t go in a game, or I go today and I take a couple steps back. That’s really not helping anybody. That’s definitely not helping me. We’re just taking it as it is and I’m just trying to feel as good as I can.”

The Packers host the Saints on Sunday at noon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.