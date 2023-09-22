The Latest Drought Information Is In

Wisconsin's ongoing drought situation has been on everyone's radar since this spring.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s ongoing drought situation has been on everyone’s radar since this spring. From April into May, we began seeing areas expanding from abnormally dry to moderate levels. Then in July southern Wisconsin worsened, entering into severe and extreme levels.  This included Madison and the rest of Dane County, and it was evident by looking around at the brown lawns, that conditions were getting worse.

Then in August, we entered historic territory when parts of Douglas and Bayfield Counties entered into the worst level of drought, exceptional. Not since the drought monitor began its weekly updates in 2000 had any part of Wisconsin seen such a high level of drought.  Streams began drying up, and farmers were concerned about the possibility of a second haying.

Not long after that, we continued to see worsening conditions in our western counties. Then just several weeks ago, Crawford, Richland and Grant Counties also entered into exceptional drought.  Again, this was a historic turn of events for these counties as well.

In our latest update that came out on Thursday, the exceptional drought for those counties has continued to expand. All of Crawford County is now in the worst level of drought classification, with the majority of Vernon County.  Richland County is under half exceptional and has severe.  Over the next several days we’ll be seeing scattered showers moving through, but not expecting that to make much impact in our drought.

