LIVE: Wisconsin Democrats make another attempt to legalize marijuana

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) – Wisconsin Democrats will try again to legalize marijuana in the state.

Madison Assembly member Melissa Agard will join fellow Democrats to introduce a bill that would fully legalize the cannabis, for medical and recreational uses.

The news conference will be held at Country Life Hemp Farms, in Cottage Grove. NBC15 has a crew there and will have more coverage of the legislation throughout the day.

