LIVE: Wisconsin Democrats make another attempt to legalize marijuana

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) – Wisconsin Democrats will try again to legalize marijuana in the state.

Madison Assembly member Melissa Agard will join fellow Democrats to introduce a bill that would fully legalize the cannabis, for medical and recreational uses.

The news conference will be held at Country Life Hemp Farms, in Cottage Grove. NBC15 has a crew there and will have more coverage of the legislation throughout the day.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.