Madison man accused of threats against people at Grant Co. high schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison teen was arrested Friday morning after allegedly making threats that targeted individuals linked to three Grant Co. high schools.

Soon after learning of the threats and the fact they targeted specific people, authorities put out an alert asking law enforcement agencies across the state to be on the lookout for the suspect, who was identified as Jonah Riley, and pinged his phone, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman explained.

The ping indicated Riley, 19, was several hours away from Grant Co., Dreckman continued. He added that, even knowing that, at least one law enforcement officer was sent to each of the affected schools and identified them as Cassville, Potosi, and River Ridge High School.

The attempt-to-locate notification issued statewide led to law enforcement spotting Riley in a vehicle that was subsequently pulled over.

Jonah Riley, 19, was arrested in connection with threats against individuals at three Grant Co. high schools, the Sheriff's Office reported. (Grant Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities determined Riley already had several outstanding warrants against him. Court records show he has six open cases against him, with the most recent being filed last Thursday and including three bail jumping counts. All of the charges against him so far are listed as misdemeanors, except one: Making Terroristic Threats. That one was filed on Aug. 30, and led to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

After being arrested, Riley was taken to Iowa Co., where a Grant Co. deputy picked him up, Dreckman explained, noting the incident is still under investigation. Because Riley is in custody, the Sheriff’s Office added there is no current threat to the public.

