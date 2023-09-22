Madison Symphony Orchestra music director to step down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Symphony Orchestra will enter its second century with a new music director, the organization announced Thursday.

Longtime director John De Main revealed he plans to step down after the 2026 centennial season. By the time his time as director is over, De Main will have served in that role for nearly a third of those 100 seasons.

“I am proud to have been a part of this orchestra’s amazing growth over the last 30 years,” De Main said in a statement announcing his pending departure. “The centennial season, in a way, is the climax of my tenure here, and what a better way to begin the orchestra’s 101st season than with a new music director.”

While he may not be music director after the 2026 season, De Main does not plan to go too far, adding that he will continue to be associated with the MSO and help out when needed.

“I love and cherish the musicians in the orchestra, and admire deeply the administrative staff, and look so forward to our next three celebratory seasons of making music together.”

Highlights of De Main’s three-decade long run include the introduction of blind auditions and the orchestra moving into Overture Hall.

“The quality of the Madison Symphony Orchestra under his leadership is unsurpassed,” MSO Board Chair Ellsworth Brown said. “His vision, imagination, community connections, and skills, will leave indelible marks on a treasured Madison asset.”

He was just the fourth music director in the orchestra’s history.

