Mainly Dry This Weekend

Showers will be possible today and tonight
Mainly dry conditions through the weekend.
Mainly dry conditions through the weekend.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
  • Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today
  • Scattered to Isolated Showers
  • Nice Weather for Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a few scattered showers in the forecast today. An upper level disturbance is going to be working its way into southern Wisconsin from the south. This upper level disturbance is bringing a little bit of moisture with it. Any shower activity is expected to be spotty and fairly brief. I think much of the afternoon hours will be dry with some redevelopment of precipitation during the overnight hours.

What’s Coming Up...

Low pressure will be approaching from the west as we head into the upcoming weekend. Out ahead of this area of low pressure, southerly wind will draw in warm temperatures. We’ll probably start the day Saturday with a few clouds, but get into quite a bit of sunshine by midday and afternoon.

This sunshine coupled with the southerly winds were bump temperatures up to around 80° during the afternoon.  Cooler temperatures are expected for the second half of the weekend with highs Sunday in the low to mid 70s. Will also have a few more clouds around on Sunday than what we will experience Saturday.

Looking Ahead...

As we move into next week, temperatures will be nearer to slightly below average through the middle part of the week  is at that time are expected in the upper 60s to around 70°. At this point it’s looking like there will be very little precipitation during the first half of next week.

