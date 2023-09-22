MPD: Madison road rage attack leaves couple on motorcycle bloodied

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A man and woman jumped out of their vehicle and attacked two people who were riding a motorcycle in a road rage incident on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department reported.

The confrontation started after the vehicle nearly crashed into the pair on the motorcycle, which weaved to get around the car, according to the MPD statement. Investigators indicated that was what set off the people in car.

The car’s driver proceeded to try to run the motorcycle off the road, the victims claimed, before both sides stopped along Rustic Road.

According to police, the man driving the car hopped out and assaulted the couple who were on the motorcycle and the woman with him got out too and “began throwing punches.”

The victims were left bloodied by the encounter and were treated at the scene, the report noted. The two people in the car had already left before police arrived around 8:30 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.

