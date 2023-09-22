Park dedicated to Janesville Police Chief on last day before retirement

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department held an extra special celebration Friday to honor outgoing Chief David Moore’s nearly five decades of service as he heads into retirement.

JPD dedicated a playground to Moore on Friday for his last day. The playground is located right behind the police station in downtown Janesville.

Moore was totally surprised by the name, saying he didn’t know it was coming.

The Janesville Police Department held an extra special celebration Friday to honor outgoing Chief David Moore's nearly five decades of service as he heads into retirement.(NBC15)

“I’ve been very fond of this park because when I leave work, I see families and kids having an enjoyable time right on our campus here,” Moore said. “I see officers coming out meeting and talking with the kids, so I really enjoy the park and to have it dedicated like this is really quite a surprise.”

Before leaving, Chief Moore made sure to test out the swings and took a test run down the new slide.

He said he plans to spend more time with his family and hopes to travel in his retirement.

