Schuster’s Farm celebrates 30 years of pumpkins this fall

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Fall festivities are in full swing in Wisconsin, including at Schuster’s Farm in Deerfield where the family farm is celebrating 30 years of growing pumpkins.

From a corn maze to pumpkin patches, apple cider donuts, caramel apples and craft beer, there’s something for the whole family at Schuster’s Farm.

“We love being a part of bringing the joy to families and being a spot where people are able to come back year after year and really have different activities that you can come with our little ones and find something to do and then come with adults and find something to do,” Sarah Schuster, Director of Marketing at Schuster’s Farm, said.

The corn maze theme this year celebrates 30 years of pumpkins on the farm as well as Schuster’s beloved round farm barn’s 120th birthday. The Schuster’s are also celebrating six generations of faming in Dane County, two of those at Schuster’s Farm.

“It started out with selling pumpkins off of our front lawn and have slowly added things,” Schuster said. “Then we put in a bonfire, and then came a corn maze, and then a haunt and it just kind of continued to grow from being this little side hobby for them to now being our family business where myself, my husband and my parents are full-time on the farm.”

Pumpkins of all colors and sizes are available at Schuster's Farm. (Mackenzie Davis)

Schuster’s brings in about 180 seasonal employees which provides a lot of first time jobs and extra part-time jobs to people in the area.

Farmers across Wisconsin, including at Schuster’s, had a really rough drought at the beginning of the growing season this year. Schuster said they were attempting to irrigate their zinnias, sunflowers, corn maze and pumpkin patch.

“We were at the point of walking in the fields and triaging and deciding what we are going to keep trying to keep alive and what we were just going to need to give up on,” she said.

Schuster said the corn ended up a little bit shorter this year, but they were able to produce great pumpkins, some of which are bigger in size.

Schuster’s haunted forest opens Sept. 29th. Tickets can be bought online ahead of time, along with a full schedule of all of the fall activities.

The last day for fall fun on the farm this year is Oct. 30th.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.