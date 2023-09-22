Unconscious driver rolled the wrong way down Fish Hatcher Rd., police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – An allegedly intoxicated driver was unconscious as his car rolled the wrong way down a divided highway and nearly struck multiple other vehicles on Thursday, the Fitchburg Police Dept. stated.

The 20-year-old Madison man was arrested after officers were alerted to an unconscious person in a vehicle headed the wrong way along Fish Hatchery Road, near the Ochalla Drive. As they headed to the scene, someone reported that the car was now going through oncoming traffic along Fish Hatchery Road.

Investigators later determined the driver had rolled through a red light and had nearly struck multiple other vehicles. They caught up to the vehicle near Ann Street, after it crossed into Madison, the report continued.

The driver allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was booked into the Dane Co. jail on multiple intoxicated driving-related offices.

In its statement, the Fitchburg Police Dept. reminded people that drunk driving is not only dangerous in itself, it “continues to be one of the deadliest crimes in Wisconsin.”

