UW-Platteville announces homecoming activities

This year’s theme is “Pete’s Road Trip” and organizers announced a full list of ways to celebrate.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Platteville revealed Thursday that its homecoming activities will kick off the week of Oct. 1.

Before cheering on the football team Saturday, people can gather to watch the parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. The Pioneer football team will take on University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.

Other activities include:

  • Sunday, Oct. 1: Student volleyball tournament
  • Tuesday, Oct. 3: Banner ceremony
  • Wednesday, Oct. 4: Tug of War
  • Thursday Oct. 5: House decorations
  • Friday, Oct. 6: Yell Night, Homecoming Royalty Coronation and Alumni Awards Ceremony
  • Saturday, Oct. 7: Homecoming Parade, football game against UW-Stevens Point, lighting of the “M” and fireworks at the Platte Mound at dusk.

