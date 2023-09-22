UW-Platteville announces homecoming activities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Platteville revealed Thursday that its homecoming activities will kick off the week of Oct. 1.

This year’s theme is “Pete’s Road Trip” and organizers announced a full list of ways to celebrate.

Before cheering on the football team Saturday, people can gather to watch the parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. The Pioneer football team will take on University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.

Other activities include:

Sunday, Oct. 1: Student volleyball tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Banner ceremony

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Tug of War

Thursday Oct. 5: House decorations

Friday, Oct. 6: Yell Night, Homecoming Royalty Coronation and Alumni Awards Ceremony

Saturday, Oct. 7: Homecoming Parade, football game against UW-Stevens Point, lighting of the “M” and fireworks at the Platte Mound at dusk.

