Supporters of full legalization of cannabis optimistic about bill proposal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democrats are yet again introducing a bill to fully legalize cannabis for adult, responsible use, a proposal state Republicans have long opposed.

Head of Wisconsin’s Hemp Farmers and Manufacturers Association Phillip Scott says legalizing cannabis would provide opportunities for farmers across Wisconsin.

“Opportunity is out there for a lot of people. It’s gonna be another green rush when cannabis does become fully legal in our state,” he said. “We truly believe at the end of the day that this is one of the last true commodity crops that will allow farmers to be able to gain an extra set of revenue.”

Friday, Wisconsin Senator Minority Leader Melissa Agard gathered with Democratic leaders at a hemp farm in Cottage Grove to introduce another legislation to fully legalize marijuana.

“Devil is in the details without policymaking and if we can get a good medicinal policy in Wisconsin that is better than where we are now, but I will absolutely continue advocating for adult use cannabis policy in the state of Wisconsin,” she said.

Senator Agard says many of Wisconsinites’ hard-earned money is being brought across borders to other states where cannabis is legal.

“We know that over half the legal adults in Wisconsin live within 75 minutes of a dispensary, and that was before Minnesota had even started selling,” she said. “So, it’s the will of the people and I will say that we have some exciting things coming along with us with this policy.”

In addition to the revenue it could bring to the state, Democratic leaders also highlighted racial disparities full legalization could address.

“Black folks consume cannabis at the same rate as white people in this state, but an ACLU study back in 2018 found that black folks in some of our counties at 34.9% more likely to be arrested and incarcerated for having simple possession of cannabis. We all here know that’s not right,” District 10 Representative Darrin Madison said Friday.

Republicans, meanwhile, have been discussing approving a medical marijuana program. A public hearing was held in April for a Republican-authored bill, the first time such a bill has made it that far in the GOP-controlled legislature. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos previously said the bill creating a medical program could pass this fall.

Proponents of full legalization continue to push back.

“We believe that this bill will get a hearing this year, it will pass, but that’s only if folks come to the table,” Rep. Madison said. “We need to let the will of the people be the law of the land. That’s what we’ve been fighting for this entire session, that’s what we’re doing right now and that’s what we’ll continue to do on behalf of all Wisconsinites.”

Currently neighboring states Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota allow recreational use. Iowa has legalized medical use.

