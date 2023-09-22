Woman robbed on Madison east side

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a woman was robbed while sitting in her car on the city’s east side Wednesday.

The Madison Police Department says the woman was parked in the park-and-ride lot on Collins Ct. when she was approached by a stranger demanding money.

The woman thought the suspect had a weapon, but did not see one, MPD explained.

After taking the money, the suspect left in a sedan.

Police say no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

