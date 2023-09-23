Climate action group rallies to support rooftop solar, lower energy bills

350 Wisconsin rallies in support of rooftop solar, supportive net metering policies and lower...
350 Wisconsin rallies in support of rooftop solar, supportive net metering policies and lower energy bills on Saturday at the Dane Co. Farmers' Market.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Climate activists gathered at the Dane Co. Farmers’ Market on Saturday to let others know about what they’re calling “dangerous proposals” from both Madison Gas & Electric (MG&E) and Wisconsin Power & Light.

Grassroots climate action organization 350 Wisconsin says the proposals before the Public Service Commission (PSC) would both raise rates on all customers and also change the way net metering works, or the process where solar panel owners can sell excess energy back to the grid.

350 Wisconsin’s Co-Executive Director Emily Park said the proposals by the two electric companies would make that process more difficult and confusing for everyday consumers, which she says are low to middle income households, small businesses, non-profits and churches.

“These cost saving measures are critical for these groups to afford rooftop solar. Without that it’s really the wealthier homes who can afford it or major corporations,” Park said at the rally on Saturday.

Whether you’re a customer of these utility companies or not, Park encourages people to submit a comment to let the Public Service Commission know about these issues before the deadlines next month.

“We want to tell Madison Gas & Electric and Wisconsin Power & Light that everybody in Wisconsin wants access to affordable renewable energy that will protect our state and our climate for generations to come,” she said.

The rally on Saturday included dancing from 350 Wisconsin’s “Art Collective” group, which Park says is a way they like to bring joy to a scary topic.

“We know that climate work, thinking about the climate crisis, can be scary,” Park said. “It’s overwhelming. It’s so big. But what we want to highlight is that there is still hope with our dances and our skits.”

The deadline to submit a comment for Wisconsin Power & Light is Oct. 4 while the deadline for MG&E is Oct. 26.

“We want to tell Madison Gas & Electric and Wisconsin Power & Light that everybody in Wisconsin wants access to affordable renewable energy that will protect our state and our climate for generations to come,” Park said.

Park added the farmers’ market is a great audience because they know people in attendance care about the planet and about local farmers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
Four people were injured during a weapons violation in the 2100 block of Adderbury Circle on...
MPD: One shot, multiple stabbed during fight at Madison home

Latest News

Red Caboose Childcare Center celebrates 50th anniversary, new facility
Madison nonprofit child care center to open new site
MPD responded to the 5000 block of Meinders Road
3 teens injured in apparent house party shooting
Engineering Centers building after a flooding on Thursday.
Damage to research equipment after flooding a big challenge, College of Engineering dean says
The ECB is home to about 50 researchers across campus, according to Robertson, and one of their...
Damage to research equipment after flooding a big challenge, College of Engineering dean says