Crews respond to brush fire in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters are responding to the east side of Madison Saturday afternoon for a brush fire, Dane Co. dispatch confirms.

As of 5 p.m., crews are still working to contain the fire at the 3000 Block of Meier Road.

The first report came in shortly after 3 p.m., dispatchers say.

No one is hurt.

