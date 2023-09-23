Crews respond to brush fire in Madison

By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters are responding to the east side of Madison Saturday afternoon for a brush fire, Dane Co. dispatch confirms.

As of 5 p.m., crews are still working to contain the fire at the 3000 Block of Meier Road.

The first report came in shortly after 3 p.m., dispatchers say.

No one is hurt.

An NBC15 crew is headed to the scene. Stay with us for developments.

