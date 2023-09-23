Deputies hurt while disposing bomb in Beloit

Emergency landing
Emergency landing(MGN)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Three deputies were injured while disposing of dynamite, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies from the northern Illinois agency were responding to the 10,000 Block of Cleophas Road in Beloit, after a request for the bomb team by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Winnebago Co. sheriff.

There was a report of dynamite in a trailer, a press release from Winnebago County indicated. Officials did not detail what caused the injuries or how badly the deputies were hurt. It’s also unclear what happened to the bomb after the bomb team’s response.

All three deputies went to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing between the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old man dead
Four people were injured during a weapons violation in the 2100 block of Adderbury Circle on...
MPD: One shot, multiple stabbed during fight at Madison home

Latest News

Warm end to next week
Warm and Mild Today
Portion of E Washington closed through Sunday morning
350 Wisconsin rallies in support of rooftop solar, supportive net metering policies and lower...
Climate action group rallies to support rooftop solar, lower energy bills
Red Caboose Childcare Center celebrates 50th anniversary, new facility
Madison nonprofit child care center to open new site