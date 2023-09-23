Deputies hurt while disposing bomb in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Three deputies were injured while disposing of dynamite, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies from the northern Illinois agency were responding to the 10,000 Block of Cleophas Road in Beloit, after a request for the bomb team by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Winnebago Co. sheriff.

There was a report of dynamite in a trailer, a press release from Winnebago County indicated. Officials did not detail what caused the injuries or how badly the deputies were hurt. It’s also unclear what happened to the bomb after the bomb team’s response.

All three deputies went to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing between the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

