3 teens injured in apparent house party shooting

MPD says it looks like a drive-by shooting
MPD responded to the 5000 block of Meinders Road
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say they found three teenagers with injuries after a shooting in a residential area of McFarland Friday night.

The call came in just before 11:30 p.m., referencing people firing guns and someone who was possibly shot.

Officers went to the 5000 block of Meinders Road in McFarland. They were able to locate three victims, all between 16 and 17 years old. One was at the scene, one at a nearby closed business, and one who had already taken themselves to the hospital.

None of the injuries were deemed life-threatening.

MPD says that at this time, it looks like a house party was going on when a vehicle drove by and shot at the party-goers. They say the investigation is ongoing.

