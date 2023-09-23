Keep the rain gear within reach this weekend

Becoming sunny & warm today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is officially the first day of fall as the fall equinox was at 1:50 AM Saturday morning. This means that today there are roughly equal amounts of daylight in the northern and southern hemispheres. We’re already seeing early signs of fall here in southern Wisconsin, as the drought conditions are causing a lot of trees to turn earlier than usual. We typically see peak colors in late October, but we could see them as soon as early October at this rate.

The first day of fall won’t be feeling super fall-like, but conditions will improve from the clouds we had on Friday. Skies will gradually clear through the day, and we should see mainly sunshine in the afternoon. This, in combination with breezy southeasterly winds, will help boost temperatures to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Today is the better day of the weekend, as rain will be moving in for part of Sunday.

Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 50s by early Sunday morning.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy through Sunday, and scattered showers will be possible mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Not everyone will see a lot of rain, but you might want to grab the rain gear before you head outside. Highs will range from the lower 60s for those who see more rain, to the low 70s for those who stay mostly dry.

Rain chances continue into the start of the workweek as the same, slow-moving system shifts through the region. Neither Monday nor Tuesday are looking like washouts at this point, but you’ll likely want to send the kids off to school with a rain jacket or umbrella. High temperatures to start the week will be more fall-like in the lower 70s.

Drier conditions set in midweek with more sunshine. High temperatures will grow a bit warmer, reaching the mid-70s by Friday.

