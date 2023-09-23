Madison nonprofit child care center to open new site

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Red Caboose Child Care Center is opening its doors at a new, bigger facility on Winnebago Street next Saturday.

Red Caboose had outgrown its facility on Williamson Street, and now will have a four-story, 92,000 square-foot building that will help accommodate the children on Red Caboose’s wait list and address the affordable housing and childcare gap.

“Our new child care center is an exciting benefit to our community,” Pam Skeel, Red Caboose Executive Director said. “We now have a larger, more welcoming home that enables us to serve three times as many kids, including infants and toddlers. This is such a specific need in child care, promising an even more significant positive impact on the Madison community’s children.”

This new building for Red Caboose was done in partnership with Movin’ Out, which focuses on providing affordable housing for people with disabilities.

The 7 year project that led to the new space will allow Red Caboose to serve three times more families than they had at the old site.

Red Caboose has been in Madison for over 50 years, and has a history of providing service to underrepresented communities. Over 38% of Red Caboose students are children of color and 25% come from low income families.

“We have a long tradition of serving diverse communities in Madison, and we want that legacy to continue in our new location,” Red Caboose Board President Aaron Stephenson said.

Red Caboose is hosting a grand opening ceremony Saturday, September 30 at 10 a.m., with state and community leaders scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

