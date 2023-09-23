NBC15 nominated for 9 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of nine honors at the Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards.

The regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will announce the 2023 award winners in Chicago on Nov. 11.

NBC15′s nine nominations are:

Outstanding Achievement for Evening Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+): WMTV 6pm, A President’s Visit: Curt Lenz, Photographer; Eliana Schreiber, Producer; Leigh Mills, John Stofflet, Elizabeth Wadas, Anchors; Kevin Corriveau, Meteorologist; Michelle Baik, Mackenzie Davis, Vanessa Kjeldsen, Gabriella Rusk, Reporters; Jason Rice, Photographer; Jacob Ruefer, Director

Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports: Madison Schools Open Records Roadblock: Curt Lenz, Producer; Jason Rice, Elizabeth Wadas, Ryan Wykle, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for Crime News - Single Shift/No Production Time Limit: The Chicago Tylenol Murders: Curt Lenz, Producer; Tim Elliott, Producer

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education/Schools News: Honoring Educators: Crystal Apples 2023: Leigh Mills, Producer; Curt Lenz, Producer. WMTV

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Military News: Sonny Comes Home: Curt Lenz, Producer; Michelle Baik, John Stofflet, Producers. WMTV

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Societal Concerns News: Rethinking Drinking: Erin Sullivan, Producer. WMTV

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News: Honoring Otis: Curt Lenz, Producer; Anthony Moore, John Stofflet, Producers. WMTV

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent - News Anchor: Leigh Mills: Composite. WMTV

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Photography – News: Curt Lenz, Michelle Baik: Restoring a Farmhouse, Restoring History. WMTV

WMTV competes against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

WMTV’s sister-stations, WBAY in Green Bay and WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, also received nominations.

