Portion of E Washington closed through Sunday morning

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A section of East Washington Ave is fully closed in both directions starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

This is between Blair and Webster St. for asphalt resurfacing.

Sidewalks will remain open. Metro Transit bus routes will be detoured. Maps of these temporary changes can be found on the city of Madison website.

Officials said everything will open back up by 6 a.m. on Sunday.

