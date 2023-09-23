UWPD arrest at speaking event under review

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The arrest of an individual at a speaking event on University of Wisconsin- Madison’s campus is under review, UW-Madison Police Department confirmed Friday.

UWPD explained its officers were providing support at speaking events on Tuesday at Library Mall when someone confronted a public speaker. Police stated that the suspect grabbed the speaker’s microphone card and wouldn’t let go of it, despite officers asking the person to cooperate and let go of the cord several times.

As officers were arresting the person, the suspect resisted police and was cited for resisting/obstructing.

Two days later, UWPD explained the individual emailed the department with concerns about the use of force by officers during the arrest. UWPD noted a formal review of the incident is being conducted.

“UWPD operates with the highest standards and takes complaints against our officers very seriously,” the department added.

No details about the suspect’s identity were revealed in the report.

