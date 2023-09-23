Warm and Mild Today

Wet and cool next several days
Warm end to next week
Warm end to next week
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
  • Breezy through tomorrow
  • Showers with scattered thunderstorms through Tuesday
  • Warmer and drier after Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Welcome to Fall!!!

But before I start getting into the forecast, I just wanted to mention the rainfall that we saw yesterday.  For most of us was anywhere from a trace to under a 1/4″.  But there were some heavier showers out west, particularly in some of our worst-hit drought areas. Some estimates are showing that Crawford, Richland, and Vernon counties saw 2+”, and higher in some local areas.  It will be interesting to see how this new rain figures into next week’s drought monitor update.

Today, even though temperatures today were more like late later summer, it was a gorgeous day to be out hitting the farm stands, or just a for the drive to start to see some of the fall colors begin. We are going to keep this nice weather with us through the rest of the evening but we will begin to feel winds starting to become more breezier.

What’s Coming Up...

Overnight and into Sunday we’ll begin to see some clouds moving in and also some isolated showers. Expect Sunday to stay mostly cloudy and a bit wet with no real break in seeing much sun.  Temperatures on Sunday will drop significantly from today, with highs only into the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Monday through Wednesday will also have the potential of seeing showers and thunderstorms off and on throughout the period.  We’ll likely see more breaks in the clouds, but as the temperatures begin to warm back up slowly, we’ll also start increasing the chances of showers becoming thunderstorms later in the day.

Taking a long peak into next weekend, it looks like the summer feel is back with more sunny skies and temperatures near 80.

