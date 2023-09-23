Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Army Soldier Chris Roelke surprised his wife April in line at the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert in Brooklyn nine months after his deployment to Kuwait.

Chris and his family is from Columbus, Wis., and he returned to the states two days ago, one week earlier than when he told April he’d be home.

He wore his Army apparel and held a sign that said “Honey, I’m home! Surprise!” Concertgoers signed the card as they walked by him.

”She always figures things out. It’s very hard to surprise her,” Chris said. “So, I’m kind of nervous that we’re actually able to pull it off.”

U.S. Army Soldier Chris Roelke surprised his wife April in line at the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert in Brooklyn nine months after his deployment to Kuwait. (Chris Roelke)

April saw him from a distance, ran through the field and jumped into his arms in front of hundreds of onlookers who cheered and cried when the pair reunited.

”I kind of looked forward and I was like, is that? Is that my husband?” she said. ”I’m ecstatic! I don’t want to let him go.”

April held onto her husband tightly after the homecoming, only letting go to look at the sign he made and then grab his hand.

U.S. Army Soldier Chris Roelke surprised his wife April in line at the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert in Brooklyn nine months after his deployment to Kuwait. (Chris Roelke)

Chris has spent 22 years in the service, recently in the reserves through the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Kuwait for nine months. This was his third deployment.

Chris has seven children and he also surprised some of them after their football game on Friday.

The couple went to the Luke Bryan concert last year right before he left, so this was a full circle moment.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.