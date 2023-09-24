Former Badger men’s hockey player dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Badger men’s hockey player, Nic Kerdiles, died in a crash in Tennessee on Saturday morning.

Wisconsin Hockey posted the news to X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday.

Kerdiles played for the badgers from 2012 - 2014.

He was a WCHA and Big Ten Tourney champion.

We have heavy hearts after learning of the passing of Nic Kerdiles (2012-14) in an accident early this morning in Tennessee… (cont.) pic.twitter.com/XCqXnK59d6 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) September 23, 2023

