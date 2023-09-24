Heavier Rain Is On The Way

Enough to possibly impact the drought
Enough rain to make a dent in the drought
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
  • Cooler temperatures tomorrow
  • Off and on showers and thunderstorms through midweek
  • Warmer and drier after Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Welcome to Fall!!!

Today temperatures were warmer than expected, reaching into the upper 70s.  We stayed cloudy and breezy with just a few light showers making their way in.  Tonight we’ll continue the cloudy trend and possibly even add a thunderstorm to the mix.  Accumulations will be minimal for the next 24 hours.

As we start the week, an area of low pressure will be making its way slowly toward us.  That will leave us in a southerly flow, and add more moisture to the atmosphere.  We don’t expect to see a break from the clouds and the showers till about Wednesday.  Temperatures for the beginning of the week will be cooler than what we’ve seen, down in the upper 60s or low 70s.

Then beginning midweek, we will be under the influence of high pressure.  Expect more sun and a warming trend as we head into the weekend.

