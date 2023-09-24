Heavier Rain Is On The Way

Cooler temperatures tomorrow

Off and on showers and thunderstorms through midweek

Warmer and drier after Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Welcome to Fall!!!

Today temperatures were warmer than expected, reaching into the upper 70s. We stayed cloudy and breezy with just a few light showers making their way in. Tonight we’ll continue the cloudy trend and possibly even add a thunderstorm to the mix. Accumulations will be minimal for the next 24 hours.

As we start the week, an area of low pressure will be making its way slowly toward us. That will leave us in a southerly flow, and add more moisture to the atmosphere. We don’t expect to see a break from the clouds and the showers till about Wednesday. Temperatures for the beginning of the week will be cooler than what we’ve seen, down in the upper 60s or low 70s.

Then beginning midweek, we will be under the influence of high pressure. Expect more sun and a warming trend as we head into the weekend.

