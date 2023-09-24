Jordan Love’s home tenure begins vs. Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jordan Love Era: Lambeau Field Edition takes place on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers (1-1) take on the Saints (2-0) on Sunday at noon.

Love is without Jaire Alexander, David Bahktiari, Aaron Jones, and Christian Watson. Jones and Watson went out in warmups, but were game time decisions to be inactive.

Through the first two weeks, A.J. Dillion leads the Packers with 74 yards a game, averaging 2.6 yards per carry. Love has thrown for 396 yards and six touchdowns. De’vondre Cambell leads Green Bay with 21 tackles.

