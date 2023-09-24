Soggy start to the week

Scattered rain today

Isolated showers Monday

More rain on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A very persistent, slow-moving system is set up to our west. It brought us some showers to start the weekend, and it will keep rain chances in the forecast today, tomorrow, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Not all four of those days will be washouts as there will be some breaks in the rain, but you’re going to want the rain gear on hand if you’re spending time outside. The good news is that this could lead to some beneficial rain totals! Amounts through Tuesday evening could measure over an inch and a half in some spots.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered rain moves in during the morning hours today, with off-and-on rain through the rest of the day. There will be some dry periods between showers, but they likely won’t last incredibly long. Skies will be overcast through the day, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will also be a bit breezy like yesterday, with gusts around 20 mph out of the southeast.

We’re cloudy tonight with isolated showers remaining. Low temperatures will hover around 60°.

Monday looks to be a bit drier than Sunday, with shower activity a bit more isolated. However, you’ll still likely want to send the kids off with a rain jacket as they may need it on the way to school and on the way home. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most.

Looking Ahead...

Then the center of this weather-maker shifts closer to southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, increasing our rain chances once again. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms look likely through the day on Tuesday. Highs will be near 70 degrees. A few showers may linger into Wednesday, with the coolest temperatures of the week in the mid to upper 60s.

Skies will finally begin to clear on Thursday, and temperatures will gradually warm back above average by the end of the week.

