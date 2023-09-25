CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Forget pumpkin spice. For cheese lovers, fall is turning into the season of the CurderBurger.

For the third year in a row, the popular Dairy State restaurant is bringing back what it calls the “ooey gooey golden goodness.” The burger that began as an April Fool’s joke is set to come back next week for a limited time.

The restaurant chain describes it as a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.

The countdown until next Monday begins now. Culver’s will begin dishing them out on Oct. 2, but it did not how long they plan to keep them in stock.

Culver’s originally tweeted about a CurderBurger on April 1, 2021, and people wanted one so badly, the company started making them and released them a little more than six months later, on Oct. 14, which is, of course, National Cheese Curd Day.

Almost exactly a year later, Wisconsin’s version of the McRib made its second appearance on menus and stayed there for the rest of October. Now, we’ll see how long these last.

