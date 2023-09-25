Driver crashes into horse trailer on Madison road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A driver crashed into a horse trailer after losing consciousness and heading the wrong way down one of Madison’s main arteries late Saturday night, the city’s police department reported.

According to the MPD statement, the 35-year-old man was headed inbound on E. Washington Ave. when his car went over the median and into oncoming lanes. He allegedly ended up crashing into the trailer, the report continued, noting there was not a horse in it at the time.

Officers caught up to him in the 4200 block of East Towne Blvd. after they were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. After arriving, they reported finding drugs and paraphernalia in the suspect’s vehicle.

After going to the hospital to be examined, he was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and fentanyl, along with driving and bail jumping allegations.

