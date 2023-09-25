IndyCar to return to Milwaukee Mile in 2024

By Jenna Fryer
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(AP) - IndyCar will return to the Milwaukee Mile next season and Texas Motor Speedway is off the calendar for the first time since 1997 in the 2024 schedule released Monday.

The 17-race schedule features two Saturday night races, a $1 million all-star race in Southern California, 12 races aired on NBC and a shift of the season finale to downtown Nashville.

Gone is the traditional stop at Texas Motor Speedway — the oval has been on the schedule since IndyCar’s first full season in 1997 — as well as a shared late-summer weekend with NASCAR on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NASCAR is expected to return to the oval, and IndyCar will race the Indianapolis road course only once — in May ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar is still finalizing an exhibition race to be held in Argentina next season that was not part of Monday’s schedule announcement.

Josef Newgarden (2) drives alongside Colton Herta during an IndyCar auto race at World Wide...
Josef Newgarden (2) drives alongside Colton Herta during an IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Madison, Ill.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Milwaukee returns to the schedule for the first time since 2015 for a doubleheader held Labor Day weekend. The track first hosted IndyCar in 1939, and Rodger Ward (seven wins), Michael Andretti (five wins), Bobby Unser (four wins) Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Gordon Johncock, Johnny Rutherford, Tom Sneva, Paul Tracy and Al Unser have won on the 1-mile oval.

Sebastien Bourdais won the final IndyCar race at the track in West Allis, Wisconsin.

“There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile, and we are excited to build on that legacy,” said Roger Penske, owner of both IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We appreciate all the loyal and passionate IndyCar fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin, and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.”

The season begins March 10 on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and ends Sept. 15 on Nashville’s downtown streets.

IndyCar is coming off its most-watched season on record with an average Total Audience Delivery of 1.32 million viewers. It marked the third consecutive year of viewership growth across NBC Sports platforms, including a record audience streaming IndyCar on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

IndyCar next year will have two races streamed only: Toronto and the first race at Milwaukee. All practices and qualifying sessions will be streamed on Peacock.

“The upward trajectory of the series is reflected through the 2024 schedule,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “With stops at premier and global entertainment districts, classic American road courses and thrilling, high-speed ovals, the 2024 season will be exhilarating and highly competitive from beginning to end.

“The growth of IndyCar is palpable. Combined with the efforts of our teams and partners, the 2024 championship will be the perfect showcase for our drivers as we continue to build on our reach and popularity.”

2024 INDYCAR SCHEDULE

DateLocationChannel
Sunday, March 10Streets of St. PetersburgNBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 24The Thermal Club $1 Million ChallengeNBC, Peacock
Sunday, April 21Streets of Long BeachUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, April 28Barber Motorsports ParkNBC, Peacock
Saturday, May 11Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)NBC, Peacock
Saturday, May 18Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1NBC, Peacock
Sunday, May 19Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2NBC, Peacock
Sunday, May 26Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval)NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 2Streets of DetroitUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, June 9Road AmericaNBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 23WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, July 7Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseNBC, Peacock
Saturday, July 13Iowa Speedway Race 1NBC, Peacock
Sunday, July 14Iowa Speedway Race 2NBC, Peacock
Sunday, July 21Streets of TorontoPeacock
Saturday, Aug. 17World Wide Technology RacewayUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 25Portland International RacewayUSA Network, Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 31Milwaukee Mile Race 1Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 1Milwaukee Mile Race 2USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 15Streets of NashvilleNBC, Peacock

