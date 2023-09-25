Journey set to perform at Kohl Center, feat. Toto, next year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Journey’s 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour is going on and on and on....

...and on into the Kohl Center next year as the legendary rock band makes a stop in Madison, joined by TOTO.

Journey announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024, Wisconsin Athletics explained on Monday, and they’re ready to roll the dice on the UW-Madison campus on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more. Plus, TOTO will bless the rains down in Madison as it performs hits like “Africa,” “Rosanna” and “Hold the Line.”

Journey lead guitarist Neal Schon said the band is ready to hit the road again.

“Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories,” Schon said. “See you soon, friends.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

