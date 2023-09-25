Kickoff time of Wisconsin’s Homecoming game announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The kickoff time for Wisconsin’s Homecoming game vs. Rutgers was announced Monday.

The Badgers and Scarlet Knights will kickoff on Saturday, October 7 at 11:00 AM on Peacock.

Wisconsin is 4-0 all-time against Rutgers, with the last win coming in 2021 in Piscataway when the Badgers won 52-3.

Both teams come into this game with 3-1 records.

