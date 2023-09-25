Madison construction firm working to combat ongoing worker shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Across the nation, the construction industry will need to attract an estimated 546,000 workers in 2023 to meet the need of labor, according to Associated Builders and Contractors.

In Wisconsin, construction employment reached about 130,000 in 2023, but experts say it’s still not enough to reach demand.

“We can’t get enough people who are hungry and ready to work,” Garrick Palay stressed, a project manager with Riley Construction. “It’s a boom in Wisconsin right now in terms of projects under construction, between the sheer amount of work and the sheer number of people being introduced to the trade, that creates the problem.”

One of the root causes of a shortage of workers is demographics. In the US, nearly a quarter of construction workers are older than 55.

“There is a vast group of older workers leaving and not enough young guys to fill that and all that knowledge they have,” said Wade Axelson, a superintendent with Riley Construction. And significant numbers are either at or close to retirement age, Axelson added.

The construction jobs are plentiful, but it’s the workers that are scarce; a main factor driving Riley Construction’s expanding outreach to the newest generation of seemingly untapped workers.

The construction industry encompasses a number of professions aside from construction laborers including carpenters, electricians, plumbers, masons, painters, project managers, and the list goes on.

Information that is a main focus for recruiting. “I think the biggest misconception is that they’re low paying or that you can’t have a great life working in the trades,” Axelson started. “The programs that we do are nice because it does introduce people to maybe something they don’t know, maybe you never did concrete…or carpentry, building walls, framing…we need everybody to fill those voids.”

Riley Construction, a Madison general contractor, speaks to the ongoing worker shortage and how they are working to bring in the next generation.

In a new report by Construction Coverage looking at the U.S. locations with the best wages for construction workers finds Madison ranks 10th among all midsize U.S. metros as ‘best-paying’.

Construction workers in the Madison area earn a median annual wage of $61,906, after adjusting for the metro’s below-average cost of living. Nationally, construction workers earn a median annual wage of $50,570.

About 10% of Riley’s current workforce are apprentices, with a notably growing number of women in construction roles. Each summer, Riley hosts a Building Careers Camp where middle school students gain hands-on experience at building trade careers with interactive stations, speakers and jobsite tours.

“It’s really the biggest thing we can do from an employment perspective,” Palay started. “We get middle school students engaged in getting to pour concrete and set masonry, gives them some hands-on experience, and that’s the best way to get these kids excited about these jobs – get them exposed.”

In addition to the summer program, the construction firm for years has been creating pathways high school and college-aged people with interest in the trades to get involved through internship programs.

To learn more about the internship opportunities at Riley Construction or the Building Trade Career Summer Camp, you can reach out to work@rileycon.com

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.