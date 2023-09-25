More rain chances ahead

Scattered showers east today

Rain continues Tuesday

System moving out Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some of us picked up a bit of rain with persistent light showers yesterday, while others stayed nearly or completely dry. That pattern will repeat itself today, however, the area that will see those persistent, scattered showers will shift farther to the east.

This is as our slow-moving system continues to swirl to our northwest. By Tuesday, it will shift closer to southern Wisconsin, bringing increased rain chances to the area. A few showers will linger into Wednesday before this weather-maker finally moves its way out of here. Temperatures will grow much warmer later in the week.

What’s Coming Up...

Today our band of rain will likely set up near Dane County and points eastward toward Beaver Dam, Watertown, Janesville, and Fort Atkinson. These areas are most likely to see scattered showers through the morning and afternoon. That’s not to say that those to the west can rule out the chance of seeing a bit of rain, but there’s a higher chance that our western communities stay dry and partly sunny today. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

As the center of low-pressure shifts closer tonight, rain chances will be on the rise. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in from the southwest through the night and into the morning hours of Tuesday. Temperatures will start in the low 60s during the morning, topping off in the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon. Broken showers will linger through Tuesday afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

Isolated rain chances linger into the start of Wednesday as this system finally makes its way to the southeast. Temperatures will stay in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will begin to clear on Thursday with highs back in the low 70s.

Then we’ll start to warm up quickly: mid-70s return by Friday with highs nearing 80° once again next weekend. We’ll see more sunshine and a quieter weather pattern.

