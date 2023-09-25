MPD gives update on shooting of three teens at Madison house party

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department offered new details Monday on the shooting of three teenagers on the city’s east side over the weekend. Its statement described the incident as an attempted homicide and detectives from the Violent Crime Unit have taken over the investigation.

The shooting happened late Friday night during a house party in the 5000 block of Meinders Road, the MPD report stated. Officers arrived at the scene after multiple witnesses called police around 11:20 p.m. to report hearing gunfire and seeing a lot of people scrambling to get away.

All three victims were among those who were gone by the time the first officers arrived, the report continued. Of those who stayed behind, none of them had been injured.

The youngest of the three victims, a 15-year-old girl, was found after people stopped a pair of officers who were headed to where the house party had been, the statement continued. After receiving initial care there, she was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the incident was taken to the hospital by private individuals, while another victim was found at a house on Crested Owl Lane, according to the report. This third person, a 16-year-old girl, had a graze wound and was also taken to the hospital. None of their injuries were deemed life-threatening.

In its initial statement, MPD indicated the shooter may have been in a vehicle and fired as it drove by the party.

Detectives are combing over digital evidence and statements given by witnesses. Officers also reported finding shell casings on Meinders Road, where the house party was, and Crested Owl Lane, where the third victim was located.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com or 608-266-6014. MPD reminded everyone that their information can be submitted anonymously and could result in a reward.

