MPD investigating report of shots fired between 2 vehicles on city’s near east side

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gunfire was reportedly exchanged between two vehicles on Madison’s near east side, the city’s police department stated Monday afternoon.

Madison Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired around 2:45 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Rethke Avenue and are canvassing the area.

MPD noted no arrests have been made and there have been no reports of anyone hurt.

The department indicated this was an active investigation and urged anyone with information about the shots fired to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit a tip online.

